Jordan Melo M9 “Year of the Snake” Revealed

Hopefully you already had a chance to digest Nike’s “Year of the Snake” collection, a group of sneakers combining the best in basketball performance and style. Now, the people at Jordan have revealed their own “Year of the Snake” rendition with Carmelo Anthony‘s newest signature sneaker, the Melo M9.

This shoe will be part of another “Year of the Snake” pack (along with the Air Jordan 1) that is expected to release on February 2 for $280. These sneakers, taking their inspiration from snakes (obviously) and their heat-seeking predatory skills, feature some pretty cool thermo graphics.

This is a great addition to what is shaping up to be one of ‘Melo’s best performance-based shoes yet (they’re already a part of my playing rotation – so light and responsive).

via SneakerNews

What do you think so far of the Melo M9s?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.