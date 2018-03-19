Getty Image

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was filled with incredible moments, stunning upsets and everything that makes March Madness a sports fan’s dream.

There was UMBC becoming the first 16-seed to win a game, taking down top-seeded Virginia in a stunning blowout. Loyola-Chicago rode the Sister Jean wave to the Sweet 16 behind a pair of late-game comeback wins in the final seconds. Michigan completed a comeback of its own take down Houston on the backs of a wild buzzer-beater from freshman Jordan Poole and reach the Sweet 16.

As of now, that Michigan buzzer-beater is the frontrunner for “shot of the tournament” considering the stakes and degree of difficulty having under three seconds to get a shot off after inbounding the ball from under the opposite basket. Unsurprisingly, Poole has become a much more popular player than he was prior to that game, and the casual fan has wanted to congratulate him on the moment on Twitter.

However, some have had some problems finding the correct Jordan P–le on Twitter, with an awful lot of people sending their tweets to Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning director of Get Out, not Jordan Poole. Peele had the perfect response for those tweets on Sunday evening.