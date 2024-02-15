The Washington Wizards came close to picking up their 10th win of the season on Wednesday night, but ultimately, they came up just a little short of taking down the Pelicans in New Orleans. Despite a monster night by Deni Avdija, the Pelicans were able to pick up a 133-126 win.

Washington had a chance late in the game, as they were down by four points with just under 30 seconds remaining and had possession of the ball. Jordan Poole tried to take on Herb Jones, and in a pretty common occurrence when guys challenge the New Orleans defensive ace, he committed a turnover. The catch: Jones didn’t poke the ball away or anything, because Poole committed a carry so blatant that the Pelicans announce team of Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels completely lost it — particularly Daniels, who thought this was one of the funniest things he’s ever seen.

Jordan Poole with the greatest carry anyone's ever attempted pic.twitter.com/fWKFLM4SmA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 15, 2024

Meyers going “that was a running back, that was cradling the football” really was a nice touch. Unfortunately for Poole, this was a rough moment amid what ended up being an up-and-down evening during his difficult season in Washington, as he had 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three turnovers in 34 minutes of work.