Getty Image

Josh Hart was one of the players sent to New Orleans this summer in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers, and he has embraced his new team and home, making it known he doesn’t want to be dealt again.

Being traded has to be a surreal experience, as you are suddenly needing to move to a new city and start all over on a new team. The experience is even stranger in the social media age, as speculation and rumors abound, and for players, it’s almost impossible to fully block out that noise. The Davis trade hung like a cloud over the Lakers for the entire second half of the season, with young players wondering if they would be dealt at the deadline and then continued to wonder if their time would end in L.A. this summer.

Sure enough, Davis was dealt to L.A. this summer, and Hart, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram all had to pack up and move to the Big Easy. For Hart, he found out he was being traded the same way as everyone else, via reports on Twitter, as he explained in a recent episode of his podcast.