The great majority of projections for the 2017 NBA Draft involve the Boston Celtics selecting Markelle Fultz at No. 1 overall and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall. While something could change at the top, the consensus makes a ton of sense and that scenario would create a pivot point beginning at No. 3 overall with the Philadelphia 76ers.
We’ve heard that the Sixers have been considering numerous options with the third pick, including potentially trading the pick — there’s been rumors of a potential trade between the Kings and Sixers to swap No. 3 for Nos. 5 and 10.
While there are several prospects that could, at least theoretically, make sense for the Sixers, Jeff Goodman of ESPN believes that Philly has narrowed things to two players on the wing. Goodman, in speaking with Boston radio station WEEI, centered on the Sixers choosing between Kansas swingman Josh Jackson and Duke forward Jayson Tatum. (h/t Liberty Ballers)
Philly would be stupid to draft a SF at this point. They need spot up shooters and hope that their injured stars live up to their previous hype in order to be successful. I’d say they would be smart to trigger a move to bring in a solid vet to fill a need.
Stupid? based on what…all the star Wings they have? Josh Jackson isn’t just a SF he has potential to be a two way scoring fastbreaking complete problem on the wing with these other bigs they have…Sixers need a shooter for, but josh jackson can be a guy on the wing they can build off and use their money to find vets in other positions of need.
Friend kinda convinced me that Malik Monk may be a better fit outside of Josh Jackson for Sixers…freak athlete that can shoot, playmaker, and should be an improved defender with coaching…we’ll see…