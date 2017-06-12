The Sixers Are Reportedly Down To Two Players For Their First Round Pick In The NBA Draft

The great majority of projections for the 2017 NBA Draft involve the Boston Celtics selecting Markelle Fultz at No. 1 overall and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall. While something could change at the top, the consensus makes a ton of sense and that scenario would create a pivot point beginning at No. 3 overall with the Philadelphia 76ers.

We’ve heard that the Sixers have been considering numerous options with the third pick, including potentially trading the pick — there’s been rumors of a potential trade between the Kings and Sixers to swap No. 3 for Nos. 5 and 10.

While there are several prospects that could, at least theoretically, make sense for the Sixers, Jeff Goodman of ESPN believes that Philly has narrowed things to two players on the wing. Goodman, in speaking with Boston radio station WEEI, centered on the Sixers choosing between Kansas swingman Josh Jackson and Duke forward Jayson Tatum. (h/t Liberty Ballers)

