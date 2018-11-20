Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost another game Monday night, falling to the Detroit Pistons 113-102 in a game they trailed by as many as 30 in. JR Smith played a whopping six minutes off the bench and scored 2 points, a bucket that consisted of Smith trying to pick up his dribble while the ball was sitting on the ground, then flicking it up and through the hoop with one hand.

The loss dropped the Cavs to 2-13, giving them sole position of the worst record in the NBA, and it’s no longer any sort of secret what the plan moving forward is: try and develop their young guys like Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman, lose a boatload of games and put themselves in a position to draft one of the Duke triumvirate of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. Smith is not exactly on board with that plan.

Smith, who already indicated he’d like to be traded earlier this season, doubled down on that sentiment in an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that ran Tuesday morning.