J.R. Smith Thinks The Cavs Are Trying To ‘Lose To Get Lottery Picks’ And Would Like A Trade

11.20.18 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost another game Monday night, falling to the Detroit Pistons 113-102 in a game they trailed by as many as 30 in. JR Smith played a whopping six minutes off the bench and scored 2 points, a bucket that consisted of Smith trying to pick up his dribble while the ball was sitting on the ground, then flicking it up and through the hoop with one hand.

The loss dropped the Cavs to 2-13, giving them sole position of the worst record in the NBA, and it’s no longer any sort of secret what the plan moving forward is: try and develop their young guys like Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman, lose a boatload of games and put themselves in a position to draft one of the Duke triumvirate of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. Smith is not exactly on board with that plan.

Smith, who already indicated he’d like to be traded earlier this season, doubled down on that sentiment in an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that ran Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think the goal is to win. The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can,” Smith said. “I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

And as long as the Cavs are operating this way, Smith is not interested in being part of it.

“Not if the goal isn’t to compete, to win,” he said.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJR SMITH

