Twitter/Hayden Grove

J.R. Smith doesn’t really play in Cleveland anymore. He’s still on the Cavaliers roster, but he hasn’t played in a game since November 19, 2018. Smith’s spent the rest of the time away from the team as they desperately try to find a trade partner for his non-guaranteed deal for this coming season. Despite his anti-climactic with Cleveland basketball team, he’s still a fan favorite among the city. His performance in the Cavs 2016 NBA Finals run was enough to make him a legend forever.

Then, of course, there was the celebration. Smith ripped off his jersey following the Cavs victory and as far as we know it wasn’t donned again for the rest of the summer. Smith had a summer long celebration of the Cavs victory and everywhere he went he had no shirt. The parade? No shirt. Downtown? No shirt. Clubs? No shirt. Vegas? No shirt. Pool? No shirt. Okay, that last one is normal, but the point is this man does not enjoy the constraints that are shirts.

So, of course, when Smith made his return to Cleveland in the MLB Celebrity Softball game on Sunday he was shirtless.