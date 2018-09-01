J.R. Smith Has Been Charged With Criminal Mischief For Throwing A Fan’s Phone

08.31.18 17 mins ago

Being a celebrity certainly has its perks. But it’s not without its obvious drawbacks. The desire for fame and recognition cuts both ways. The constant attention from fans and the media fuels a certain need, but more and more the lines are beginning to blur between what’s acceptable behavior and what crosses the line when these two worlds collide.

Mobile devices and social media make it easy to instantly document these interactions for posterity, and many fans today feel ennobled to seize these opportunities when they present themselves, at times, however, at the expense of individual privacy or, at the very least, basic decency and common courtesy.

Try to imagine, for a minute, what it must feel like to have people running up out of nowhere all the time to take pictures of you and your friends and family without asking permission. It probably doesn’t always feel great. It probably feels downright creepy and disrespectful at times.

