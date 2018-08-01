Getty Image

It’s been quite the offseason for the remaining Cleveland Cavaliers, as the team has to reset with the departure of LeBron James. Kevin Love has received a massive contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland for five more years (barring a trade). Tristan Thompson has become a folk hero for allegedly pushing/punching Draymond Green in the face at an ESPY’s party, earning a parade from Cavs fans.

J.R. Smith has been relatively quiet this offseason, but on Wednesday, his name popped up in headlines after an alleged altercation with a fan outside a New York City club. According to TMZ Sports, Smith has not had any charges filed against him, but a claim from a fan that Smith took and threw his cell phone into a nearby construction yard is being investigated by the NYPD and they’d like to speak with Smith.

The incident in question stemmed from a fan eagerly trying to snap a picture with Smith outside The Park, which Smith declined to do. The fan then decided to sneak a photo of Smith anyways, to the displeasure of the former Knick, who proceeded to snatch the fan’s phone and launch it into a nearby construction yard.

That he chucked the phone into a construction yard makes this story exponentially more entertaining. The fan is claiming his $800 phone was damaged in the incident and has filed a police report, per TMZ. This is one of those situations that could’ve been avoided by all parties, but serves as another reminder that athletes are people too and have no obligation to take pictures with you when out in public — and will get upset by someone snapping a pic after being expressly told not to. Still, Smith probably shouldn’t launch someone’s phone into a construction yard, even if his frustration is warranted.