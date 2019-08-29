J.R. Smith Reportedly Turned Down A Deal To Play In China In Hope Of An NBA Return

08.28.19 2 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is, quite simply, a better place with J.R. Smith in it. Whether he’s untying opponents shoes at the free throw line or catching up with old pals in the middle of a game, Smith is an endless source of entertainment. He was also a pretty decent NBA shooting guard for a number of years who made meaningful contributions to the Cavs during their Finals runs.

But now it appears his future in the league might be in jeopardy. Smith didn’t find much of a market for his services this summer after the Cavs waived him, and despite rumors that he could reunite with former teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles, nothing has materialized on that front, and the likelihood of it is quickly diminishing.

With the season fast approaching and no suitors on the horizon, Smith may have to explore other options. However, that apparently won’t include a return to China, as Smith has reportedly turned down a one-year deal with the club Jiangsu worth about $1.6 million.

