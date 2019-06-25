The Lakers Could Target A Pair Of LeBron’s Old Teammates This Summer

Getty Image

The Lakers may end up being all about reuniting this upcoming season. After trading for Anthony Davis, the team has five players on guaranteed contracts for next season — with the potential for that number to be three if they get their wish of sending Moe Wagner and Isaac Bonga out in the deal as well.

That means they have a lot of roster spots to fill — as many as 11, with the expectation that second round pick Talen Horton-Tucker makes the roster — and not a ton of money to fill them with. L.A. won’t be able to get to a max contract slot, but can get close to $30 million if they move Bonga and Wagner and get Davis to waive his $4 million trade kicker. That’s a good chunk of cash, but when you consider how many players they need, they’ll have to get fairly creative to fill out the roster.

We’ve already heard rumblings that their former draft pick D’Angelo Russell could be a target for them in free agency, as they now have a significant need at point guard, in what would be a rather shocking reunion, but he might not be alone as a familiar face that could join the squad.