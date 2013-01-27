Jrue Holiday Destroys The Knicks; Kyrie Irving Breaks Toronto’s Heart

The NBA All-Star Game is a showcase normally reserved for the great players who actually win games, and yet we haven’t heard one complaint about how Jrue Holiday is going to Houston next month. He’s been so good this season (remember, this cat is still only 22 years old) that everyone forgets his team kind of sucks. In a 17-point beating of New York, Holiday had 31 points at the end of the third quarter, finishing with a career-high 35. He was a monster off the dribble, hitting pull-ups in New York’s face over and over throughout the first 36 minutes. Holiday saved his best for Pablo Prigioni. In the first quarter, Holiday isolated again Prigioni, then hit him with a fake jumper off the dribble, before spinning in the lane and hitting a wild, off-angled scooping layup with his left hand. Pablo is likely still in the arena searching for his ankles … In the second quarter last night, Amar’e Stoudemire (20 points) had his best sequence of play since returning from injury. He scored on two straight trips, once going off the dribble and nearly dunking on a couple of heads, and then catching a pass in transition and spinning around Nick Young for another layup. Then on the other end, Evan Turner got to the rack, where STAT sent his weak stuff back in his face. Finally, Stoudemire finished off the run with a putback after a timeout … Raymond Felton played for the first time in over a month, and rocking an ugly brace on his hand, his shooting was predictably shaky. He had one three attempt off the dribble that nearly put a hole in the backboard … Deron Williams (27 points, 11 dimes) had 20 quick points against the Rockets, making seven of his first eight shots. Maybe he just hates Jeremy Lin (14 points, nine dimes) – remember last year when D-Will splattered Linsanity’s remains all over Madison Square Garden? If he played Lin every night, we’d start calling Williams the best point guard in the league again. Williams didn’t score again until the middle of the third quarter as Houston jumped out by 18, and cruised from there, 119-106 … James Harden had 29 points on just 15 shots, easily winning the two guard matchup with Joe Johnson (13 points, six assists) … If you were starting a team today, who would you rather have: Omer Asik or Brook Lopez? Two completely different players, but both have their own specific set of skills. Asik (20 points, 16 boards) isn’t what you would describe as a “great finisher with a nice touch around the hoop,” yet he does everything else. Lopez (21 points, five blocks) is a beast at one end, but struggles with anything associated with rebounding and running fast … Speaking of Houston, Royce White has been reinstated. With the suspension gone, White is expected to be in the D-League on February 11 … In college ball, two top five teams dropped games yesterday. Syracuse lost to ‘Nova after Ryan Arcidiacono made a triple with under five seconds in regulation to send it to overtime, where James Bell made two straight from deep to close the door. Meanwhile, Louisville lost their third-straight game since being ranked No. 1, this time losing by two to Georgetown and Otto Porter Jr. (17 points, 12 boards) … Meanwhile, in Missouri’s 22-point blowout over Vandy, two former Dime interns faced off. Lucas Shapiro (Missouri) and Daniel Marks (Vanderbilt) are both student managers, and while we didn’t get a chance to grade their suit games or time who was quicker with the water bottles, we’re sure they repped the Dime name well … And Northern Illinois scored just four points in the first half of their loss to Eastern Michigan. That’s a NCAA record, breaking their own mark from earlier this season. Manti TeÊ»o scored more with his fake girlfriend … Then there was N.C. State. They put on a clinic against UNC, winning 91-83 in a game that wasn’t at all that close, as Lorenzo Brown had 20 points and 11 assists … Keep reading to hear about Uncle Drew’s game-deciding dagger …
Good night of NBA action. Sucks that Hayward’s game is gonna be marked for those 3 straight TOs, because he flat out balled the rest of the game and outplayed Paul George easy.
Nice shot by Kyrie, but the guy guarding him has to know the situation better.
it’s pretty tough to stay in front of kyrie.
i like this new message board. dime is back on the come up.
as for my boy kyrie irving, i tried to enlighten you guys allllll the time in the past. happy his game just continues to shine.