Juan Toscano-Anderson has turned into a favorite among Golden State Warriors fans during his time with the organization by nailing his role as a bench player who always turns it up to 11. Toscano-Anderson’s high-energy style led to him making a sensational play during the team’s tilt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but it also caused him to leave the game with an injury.

Steph Curry hoisted a deep three that hit off the rim. As he is wont to do, Draymond Green found himself in position to make something happen, so he attempted to tip the ball out to Toscano-Anderson. It didn’t quite work — the tip was careening out of bounds right up until the point that Toscano-Anderson flew into the front row to make the save. While he accomplished this and the ball eventually found Curry, it came at quite the price.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is pure heart and hustle 💪pic.twitter.com/hI8Y4zGr9Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2021

Toscano-Anderson is a pretty tough dude, though, so after taking some time to compose himself and get tended to, he got up and walked to the locker room, all while giving out high fives to his teammates.

Juan Toscano-Anderson was able to walk to the locker room after taking a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/cuMZMwiF9V — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2021

Rachel Nichols of ESPN reported that Toscano-Anderson had a laceration on his head and was in the midst of a concussion test with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A key contributor off of the Warriors’ bench this season, Toscano-Anderson is still technically on a two-way contract, although after this, the least the organization can do is convert that bad boy to a full-time deal.