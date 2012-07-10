“Judas Shuttlesworth” T-Shirts Are Now On Sale

Word on the street is Boston fans are mad at Ray Allen for going to Miami. Justifiably so, considering Boston did attempt to re-sign him. But onwards and upwards, right? Nope. Not at all. Thanks to the good folks over at Barstool Sports, you can now purchase your “Judas Shuttlesworth” t-shirt in the picture above. Get your hate on, people! Just fork over $22 and you can wear your hate loud and proud.

