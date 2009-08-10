Just Another Day In Akron: The Film & The Tour

After a packed Friday that included the launch of the Nike Air Max LeBron VII and playing 5-On-5 with LeBron, we went back to Akron on Satuday to get a sneak peek at “More Than A Game.” And let me tell you, you will not want to miss this film.

When we arrived at the Akron Civic Theatre, this place was unlike any theatre I had ever been to. Under strict instruction from the studio, all cameras, cell phones and recording devices had to be checked in at the desk as they were seriously keeping this film under wraps.

I don’t want to say anything other than SEE THIS MOVIE. Trust me, you will not be disappointed. After the film, we hit the road to hit up two very important places in Bron’s childhood: the Summit Lake Community Center and the Salvation Army. These were the first two gyms where LeBron played ball and we got to talk to the people – Audley McGill, Frank Walker, Dru Joyce – who had a significant part and shaping him into the person he is today.