Jusuf Nurkic Was Stretchered Off The Floor With A Gruesome Leg Injury Against The Nets

03.26.19 1 hour ago

NBC Sports Northwest

The Blazers and Nets found themselves in a double overtime game in Portland on Monday night, but midway through the second overtime period the game’s outcome became secondary to the gruesome left leg injury suffered by Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

Nurkic missed a putback attempt off a Moe Harkless miss and came down awkwardly, resulting in his left leg appearing to break in horrific fashion. A foul had been called on the rebound attempt and players from both sides quickly realized the severity of the situation and called for trainers. A stretcher was brought out immediately for Nurkic, who was in tremendous pain as he was tended to in the paint as fans chanted his name to try and offer some support.

