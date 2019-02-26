Getty Image

As Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says on his website, it usually isn’t a good sign when you hear that a retired sports star is auctioning off all of their memorabilia — it typically means that something has gone terribly wrong when it comes to their finances.

In the case of Abdul-Jabbar, however, that’s not the case. In fact, the Lakers legend’s decision to part with some of his most prized possession is good news for those who will ultimately benefit from it, i.e. disadvantaged school kids who will be given an opportunity to attend Abdul-Jabbar’s week-long educational camp.

Abdul-Jabbar has placed some of his most prized possession up for auction, with proceeds going to the Skyhook Foundation. The funds raised by the auction will take underprivileged students from the Los Angeles area on an outdoor excursion in the Angeles National Forest to learn about science, technology and engineering.