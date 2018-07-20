Getty Image

Karl-Anthony Towns finally made the postseason during the 2017-18 season. Towns was instrumental in Minnesota making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign, as the third-year big man averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds a night for the Timberwolves.

But the team didn’t punch its postseason ticket until the very last day of the regular season in just about the most dramatic way you can imagine. Minnesota hosted Denver with the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on the line, and in what might have been the NBA’s game of the year, the Timberwolves scratched and clawed their way to a 112-106 victory.

Prior to attending the 2018 Gatorade Athlete of the Year ceremony, Towns sat down with Dime to discuss that game, his love of Fortnite, and what he plans on working on during the biggest offseason of his young but promising career.

Who are your favorite NBA players to play Fortnite against?

I think the only NBA players I’ve really played Fortnite against were Josh Hart, Frank Kaminsky, and Larry Nance, pretty fun to play with them there. Frank is hilarious, Larry’s so laid back, and Josh is obviously the entertainer, so it’s pretty fun to play against them.

Are you a big Fortnite guy, or is it something that you only play when you get a chance to link up with those dudes?

Whenever I get the chance and I get some rest time I definitely play some Fortnite. I played with those three guys, but I think that the funniest guy I ever get to play Fortnite with and against is — well, only with, because you can’t play against anyone — I love, I love playing Fortnite with Andrew Wiggins. He’s hilarious and probably the funniest one of them all. I played a lot of games with them and every single time I get to play with him it’s a huge thrill.