karl anthony towns
Getty Image
DimeMag

Karl-Anthony Towns Will Reportedly Miss 4-6 Weeks With A Calf Strain

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their third straight on Monday night as the Washington Wizards rolled up 142 on them, but more concerning than another woeful defensive effort was the injury suffered by Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter.

Towns fell to the floor in agony with a non-contact injury, immediately grabbing for his right calf and had to be helped to the locker room by Rudy Gobert and the training staff. The All-Star big man was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a calf strain, with further testing still to come to determine the severity of the injury. On Tuesday, we learned that severity as it was reported that Towns had at least avoided a significant injury with no damage to his achilles, which was a concern given how the injury looked, but will still miss 4-6 weeks with a calf strain.

Overall it’s fairly good news, considering when he went to the floor the immediate thought was that he might have suffered a catastrophic injury that could cost him the season. Still, for a Timberwolves team that’s struggled to establish a rhythm and was still trying to figure out how to make their new big man pairing work, this is a considerable setback in getting Towns and Gobert on the same page. With Towns out, the next month-plus figures to shift responsibilities, not only for Gobert but others like Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, who all figure to shoulder a larger load on the offensive end.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×