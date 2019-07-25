Getty Image

In the grand scheme of things, Kawhi Leonard didn’t wait all that long to make his free agency decision earlier this month. Leonard took his time, especially compared to all the players who agreed to deals within the first few hours of the free agency period opening up, and eventually, he ended up joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

A popular theory is that Leonard waited out his decision in an attempt to hurt another team vying for his services, the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a theory that makes sense — Leonard is going to a rival squad, and by waiting it out and keeping L.A.’s other team on pins and needles, they lost their window to sign a number of players on the market. Leonard, however, wants it to be known that this was not the case.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP sat down with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Wednesday, the day of his introduction alongside Paul George. Leonard was asked about taking his time to make his decision, and he made it clear that his intention was not to hurt the Lakers or the other team that missed out on him, the Toronto Raptors.