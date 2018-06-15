Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Has The Lakers At The Top Of His List Of Trade Destinations

#San Antonio Spurs
06.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lakers fans just found a whole new reason to get excited about a Friday afternoon in June. News broke on Friday that Kawhi Leonard is leaning toward an exit from San Antonio, apparently unable to feel comfortable with the Spurs after an odd and injury-filled season.

With Leonard still under contract and a supermax deal looming large for the former Finals MVP, those outside of San Antonio immediately geared up potential trade talk for the guard.

Shortly after those initial reports, howver ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Leonard is hoping for a trade into the Los Angeles area, preferably with the Los Angeles Lakers.

