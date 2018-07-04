The Spurs’ Reported Asking Price From The Lakers In A Kawhi Leonard Trade Is Mind-Boggling

There always seems to be drama surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and that is likely to continue with LeBron James on the roster. Though discussions with the San Antonio Spurs about a trade involving Kawhi Leonard began before James was officially on board, they seem to be continuing and, on Tuesday, an interesting report surfaced with regard to the specific asking price of the Spurs.

Larry Coon, a leading CBA guru and Lakers insider, visited with Spectrum Sportsnet and, in the midst of an overarching discussion about the team’s salary cap situation, he unearthed an absolutely stunning return request from the Spurs.

“From what I hear they’re asking a lot,” Coon said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “My sources are saying Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, two firsts and two pick swaps … They’re just saying give us everything.”

