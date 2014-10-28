Kawhi Leonard’s Sick New Jordan Brand Logo Is Based On “The Klaw”

If this is the year Kawhi Leonard truly becomes a superstar, a signature logo for the reigning Finals MVP was released just in time. Riffing on the notoriously giant hands of the precocious San Antonio Spurs wing, Jordan Brand came up with a slick new symbol that will serve as Leonard’s calling card going forward.

Here’s a shot of Kawhi’s new logo. Note the inclusion of his initials amid the silhouette of a hand:

Dope.

You surely noticed the San Antonio bench making “The Klaw” gesture during the playoffs whenever Leonard used his massive mitts for great effect on the court. Kawhi’s ranks as perhaps our favorite individual logo in the entire league; it doesn’t get any more unique than this.

The 23 year-old quietly signed with Jordan Brand two summers ago. Though Leonard will miss tonight’s season-opener against the Dallas Mavericks due to an eye infection, the shoe giant has rolled out his signature emblem at the perfect time. There’s no word yet as to when or if Kawhi will be getting his own sneaker, but if this symbol is a sign of what’s to come for his relationship with Jordan, we certainly hope they bestow him that honor soon enough.

(H/T San Antonio Express-News)

What do you think of Leonard’s logo?

