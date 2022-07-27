After Kelsey Plum scored 30 points and won All-Star Game MVP at the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, her reward was a rather hilariously diminutive trophy that emerged as a meme across the internet. My colleague, Robby Kalland, summed it up well: “The real trophy really is preposterous, like they realized on Saturday they didn’t have an actual trophy and just drove out to a local shop in Chicago that supplies little league team trophies.”

On Tuesday, Plum and her Las Vegas Ace teammates dispatched the Chicago Sky, 93-83, to win the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Amid the post-game celebration, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert approached Plum, who logged a game-high 24 points and six assists, with a box holding what was presumably a larger trophy to make up for the snafu in Chicago.

The catch: Engelbert opted to continue the joke and presented Plum with an even smaller trophy this time, despite chants from teammates demanding Plum “need a bigger one.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made it up to Kelsey Plum and her All-Star MVP trophy … with an even smaller trophy 😭😂 (via @SydJColson, @Kelseyplum10 / IG) pic.twitter.com/DRqrQWNJ5n — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 27, 2022

Plum and Engelbert shared a laugh and hug, but Plum took to Twitter and made clear this is not the end of the saga.

At 20-8 and second in the league, Las Vegas has been one of the WNBA’s top teams this season. Maybe it’ll take a championship run in which Plum balls out and wins Finals MVP to finally receive a properly sized trophy for her career-best campaign — Plum is leading the Aces with 20.1 points per game this year.