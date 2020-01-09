Kemba Walker Picked Up His First Career Ejection After Two Quick Technical Fouls

Kemba Walker is almost universally considered one of the more pleasant guys to be around in the NBA. So it wasn’t too much of a shock to learn that he’d never been ejected from a game so far in his professional career. But when earned that first dubious honor on Wednesday night against the Spurs, it sure was a doozy.

In Walker’s defense, he certainly had a legitimate qualm with the officials on the play in question. Late in the third quarter, as the Celtics had pulled to within seven, LaMarcus Aldridge absolutely leveled Walker on the pick-and-roll, and the ref nearest to the play quickly tossed him from the game for his reaction.

It’s impossible to know for certain what Walker said, but without question, the two technicals and subsequent ejection were handed out in quick succession — some would say too quick given Walker certainly doesn’t have a reputation that would merit such a quick heave.

Wow. Kemba Walker ejected. That was quick. pic.twitter.com/ubktdPmJxW — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020

But the drama didn’t end there. In the aftermath, someone in the stands threw what appeared to be a can or bottled beverage onto the court. Fortunately, the mop guy was right there and was able to take care of it quickly.

A fan threw a drink on the court after Kemba got ejected 🍺 pic.twitter.com/ACPQPLNVwK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020

It was the first ejection of Walker’s career, and after watching the sequence, he clearly had reason to be upset as Aldridge hit him with a vicious screen. Walker has missed the Celtics’ last three games as he’s recovering from the flu and was expected to play limited minutes, but the ejection has taken care of that plan.