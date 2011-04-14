Kemba Walker Throws Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium

#New York Yankees
04.14.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Ceremonial first pitches always have disaster potential, even if you are the man. It’s nothing like little league and there are a lot of people waiting for you to look ridiculous.

Kemba Walker though, as we know, isn’t fazed by pressure. Last night at Yankee Stadium, Walker threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees/Orioles game. And while it may not have been a clear strike, Kemba did a pretty good job.

What NBA player do you think would be the best at baseball?

