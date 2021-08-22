Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green pretty clearly do not like one another. Perkins was a pretty vocal critic of USA Basketball before it ended up winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and in the aftermath, he was on the list of people Green seemed to greatly enjoy calling out after the team ascended to basketball’s mountaintop. Green also made it a point to mention Perkins on IG Live after the game while he and Kevin Durant were walking to a press conference.

Well apparently, any beef that exists between these two is real enough that Perkins wants Green to back all of this up. Perkins appeared on the Road Trippin‘ podcast and made clear that he’d be down to step into the ring with Green, although he has some skepticism that Green would want to do the same.

“He’s not even my former teammate, but he feel like that I talk sh*t, and I feel like he talk sh*t, is Draymond Green,” Perkins said. “Like, if I had to get in the ring and really put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green. But I really think he don’t want that smoke, and history tells me he really don’t want that smoke.”

The safe bet is that this is never going to happen, but hey, with how many national TV games the Warriors have next season, maybe Draymond and Perk will cross paths sometime.