The Golden State Warriors ran away with a 19-point victory in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals and Stephen Curry was arguably the biggest reason for the positive result. The former MVP exploded for 16 points in the fourth quarter (and 33 points overall) to key the Warriors but his on-court dominance wasn’t the only talking point in the aftermath of the contest.

Late in the third quarter, Curry and Cavs reserve big man Kendrick Perkins, who was inactive for the game, were tangled up near Cleveland’s bench. After the game, Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that their verbal back-and-forth didn’t sit well with members of the Warriors. In fact, Haynes reported that multiple members of the Warriors were “disturbed” by Perkins decision not to move out of the way of Curry and some believed “it was a dangerous play” on the part of Perkins.

Now, with the benefit of hindsight, Perkins certainly isn’t backing down and, well, his response to the incident is extremely on-brand for a player that was brought in as much (or more) for off-court insight and motivation than on-court play.