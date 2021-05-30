Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns with an injury. Devin Booker and Caldwell-Pope bumped legs into one another in the third quarter of action, and shortly thereafter, he made his way into the locker room with what the team described as a left quad contusion.

The injury made Caldwell-Pope a question mark heading into Sunday’s Game 4 tilt, in which the Lakers could take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Ultimately, the team determined he will not be able to take the floor, ruling him out. They did, however, update the injury, saying that the veteran swingman suffered a knee contusion.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee contusion) has been downgraded to out for today’s Game 4. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 30, 2021

Caldwell-Pope has not been his usual self on the offensive end of the floor through three games in the series, averaging four points in 30.3 minutes a night while connecting on one of his 13 attempts from three, good for a paltry 7.7 percent. He has, however, worked to make up for it on the defensive end of the floor, as he’s been his usual pesky self against the Suns’ perimeter players.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Clippers is slated to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon from the Staples Center. The game will be broadcast on ABC.