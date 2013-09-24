Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving & Jamal Crawford Show Out In Pro-Am Mixtape

09.24.13 5 years ago

All summer long, the highlights just kept flowing out from the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am. There was the incredible 88-point duel between Jamal Crawford and Tyreke Evans. Then there was the dunk show Blake Griffin put on. Even Kyrie Irving came out and reaffirmed why he’s the NBA’s ultimate showstopper. Now you can check out all of the highlights from this summer in this mixtape.

Who was most impressive?

