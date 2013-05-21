Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Oklahoma City Disaster Relief

Kevin Durant is the best. We could list all of the reasons here, but then we’d have to add a million more today.

Check out what the Red Cross just tweeted:

Yep, $1 million of his own money for the people of his city in the aftermath of yesterday’s horrific tornadoes. A good person doing great things.

