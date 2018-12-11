Getty Image

Kevin Durant, many argue, is the best pure scorer the NBA has ever seen. He’s a legit 7-footer with effortless range to 30-plus feet and a dazzling skillset that allows him to score at every level and do so efficiently.

There is no good way to match up with Durant, and part of that is because of the work he’s put in to become a dynamic ball-handler and one of the league’s best isolation players. Years ago, Durant added the crossover to his game that has become a staple of his on-ball move set, freezing defenders before using his long stride to explode past them to the other side.

To get to that point, Durant says he had to start studying the masters of the game to pull new ideas for things he can do to expand his game. This isn’t anything new or unique to KD, as great players have long copied the moves of the greatest players that came before them, while putting their own spin and style on it.