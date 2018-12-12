Getty Image

There was article from Shams Charania on Tuesday in which Kevin Durant said a whole bunch of stuff that reminds you that he has completely stopped caring about what he conveys to the media. Perhaps the most unique statement was that he makes everyone who comes to his house watch Michael Jordan highlights.

Now, look, this sentiment is … imperfect. And sure, it’s a little weird to have a guest in your house, in which you are one hundred percent the highest status person in room, and to personally subject them to your pet obsession before you offer them a soda or whatever. But here’s the thing: he’s right.

