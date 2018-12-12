There was article from Shams Charania on Tuesday in which Kevin Durant said a whole bunch of stuff that reminds you that he has completely stopped caring about what he conveys to the media. Perhaps the most unique statement was that he makes everyone who comes to his house watch Michael Jordan highlights.
Now, look, this sentiment is … imperfect. And sure, it’s a little weird to have a guest in your house, in which you are one hundred percent the highest status person in room, and to personally subject them to your pet obsession before you offer them a soda or whatever. But here’s the thing: he’s right.
Everybody that comes to my house, whether it’s friends or family, I make them watch Jordan highlights. This is equivalent to (Albert) Einstein … f*cking (Ludwig van) Beethoven … or (Barack) Obama. This is the greatest talent and athletes and minds of the world. Just because they play sports, people think one way. But they’re masters, they’re geniuses. I just started realizing that a few years ago: Watching those guys can really spark my creativity.
