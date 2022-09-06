Kevin Durant Demands To Know Why He Isn’t A 99 Overall In ‘NBA 2K23’

NBA 2K23 release week is upon us, as the latest edition of the only current NBA sim game will drop on Friday, and to help drum up some excitement and conversation around the game, 2K decided to release some of the ratings for the biggest stars in the league.

The top 10 players in the game were unveiled, along with a couple of others, by the 2K Twitter account on Tuesday morning, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way at a 97 overall. Five players earned a 96 just behind him, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid all occupying the 1B tier among the initial 2K ratings.

As always, the player ratings are a source of debate and arguing on social media, and as always happens, players get in on the act to complain about their standing. This year, Kevin Durant was the one offering his displeasure with the ratings, as he called on Ronnie 2K to explain why he isn’t a 99 OVR, calling his 96 “laughable.”

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

It’s not a surprise he’d have this gripe considering KD regularly refers to himself as “the god,” which would naturally indicate a perfect rating. While the real answer surely has to do with a variety of metrics and how the algorithm puts them together, I prefer to believe the reason is a 99 OVR wouldn’t fail at demanding a trade, and as such Durant gets knocked down three points for his inability to force his way out of Brooklyn.