Kevin Durant Reportedly Views The Knicks The Same Way LeBron James Viewed The Lakers

10.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s a plausible scenario in which Kevin Durant leaves the Warriors in free agency next summer. Durant is slated to hit the open market when July 1, 2019 rolls around, as the two-year deal he agreed to with the franchise this past summer features a player option for next season. All of this beg the question: Should Durant opt out, would he return to Golden State, or would he continue his career elsewhere?

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a team to watch if Durant becomes a free agent is none other than the New York Knicks. Haynes appeared on Undisputed on Wednesday morning to talk about Durant’s future, and dropped some serious hints that New York could be a major player in the former MVP’s free agency.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#LA Lakers#LeBron James#New York Knicks
