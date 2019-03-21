Kevin Durant Delivered Pizza To Two Young Fans At A Minnesota Hotel

03.21.19 1 hour ago

The Warriors took down the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Minnesota in a 117-107 final, but after the game, Kevin Durant decided to surprise some young fans at their hotel.

After a 17-point, nine assist night against the Wolves, the reigning two-time Finals MVP decided to try his hand at a different occupation: pizza delivery. Durant surprised the kids by delivering pizza to their hotel room and chatting with them briefly, taking a picture as well, before departing and leaving them with quite the memory.

