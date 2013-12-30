Kevin Durant Recorded A Solid, Soul-Infused Rap Verse

#Kevin Durant
12.30.13 5 years ago

Kevin Durant can do a lot of things on a basketball court: he’s probably the deadliest scorer in the league right now (and probably the toughest guard since Michael Jordan), and he’s developed into one of the best facilitators in the league while also improving his defense. But it’s his ability to kick a verse that drew our attention this morning.

The excellent Smoking Section at Uproxx first brought Durant’s rhymes to our attention. KD teamed up with OKC emcee’s Josh Salle, Privaledge and CL McCoy to record “Whole Life,” which features some soul backing beats, and a better-than-expected verse from KD.

He rides the beat with a lot more aplomb than you’d expect from a guy that devotes seemingly every waking hour to perfecting his craft on the hardwood, but as the Smoking Section writes,

“Rappers take note. Much like Beyonce delivered arguably the best album of the year with seconds remaining on the 2013 shot clock, so did Sniper Jones with his late game, record of the year contender ‘Whole Life.'”

We’ve been waiting our “Whole Life” for an NBA player to really impress us on a rap track, and this is pretty dope. While Durant has a “skinny frame, killa game,” we never expected him to rhyme “Simpsons” with “pimpin,'” but we love it anyway. He’s got our rap nerd ear content.

[Smoking Section]

What do you think of Durant’s verse on “Whole Life?”

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant
TAGSCL McCoyDimeMagJosh SalleKEVIN DURANTprivaledge

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP