With updated CDC guidelines seemingly pushing the realistic return of American sports toward the summer, there is a great deal of uncertainty about what might happen with the NBA. That is, of course, not shocking news to anyone paying close attention to the sport, as there are a number of considerations, from testing protocol and arena space to the logistics of the league year and scheduled postseason activities.

Along the way, though, a thought bubble has emerged that the Brooklyn Nets could potentially benefit with the return of Kevin Durant if the season stretched long enough for the former MVP’s Achilles injury to fully heal. On Monday, Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman poured a bit of cold water on that theory in speaking to ESPN.

“Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint and not even spoken about.” – Rich Kleiman on the chances his client, Kevin Durant returns this season with a long hiatus. pic.twitter.com/A0zVDzyWcH — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) March 16, 2020

“Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint and not even spoken about,” Kleiman said. “It feels like it clearly was not something that was in the cards prior to all of this. Now, it’s like the rest of the world. It’s hard to take anything more than day by day. Again, Kevin is going to figure out the space that he needs to be in to continue the rehab during this time but, even that is hard to answer at this point with the new kind of rules that we’re put in place last night.”

This is the best course of action for Durant’s camp to take, if only because there is so much uncertainty about what the NBA schedule may look like. There have been snippets of video capturing Durant’s rehab in recent days and, in doing the math on when his injury took place in June, it isn’t crazy to connect the dots on a return as the summer arrives. Still, there isn’t a huge incentive for Durant to push himself and it seems safer (and better) for all parties to keep assuming he will be out of action until the 2020-21 season starts — whenever that may be.