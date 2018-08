It’s not often you see a fan hit one of those half-court shots for crazy money. But it happened in OKC during their blowout win over the fading Blazers. A fan won $20,000 for sticking the deep jumper, and then to top it off, he got Rodney Harrison‘d by Kevin Durant.

What would you do if you hit a shot for this much money?

