On Tuesday evening, word broke from Sportico that Glen Taylor is examining a potential sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves after owning the team since 1994. In short order, the focus of that report widened to include Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, who reportedly has a group that is preparing a substantial and serious bid to present to Taylor.

Later in the evening, Garnett issued a statement via his personal Twitter account, speaking on his passion for the franchise and his affection for Minneapolis.

My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is

well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I

once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community

that I know it is. (1/2) — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 21, 2020

No two people love the city more than myself

and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to

achieve my dream. (2/2) — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 21, 2020

It is highly notable that Garnett indicates he is “trying to work with” Taylor in the process, especially with previous comments from the Hall of Fame big man about not wanting to see his jersey retired by the franchise while Taylor is still the owner. Still, this is the kind of statement that would be wise to make under the circumstances, especially with Garnett acknowledging that being a part of the new ownership group would be a landmark occasion in fulfilling a dream.

Without financial details, it is difficult to know just how these discussions and negotiations may go in the coming hours and days. Still, there is more than enough smoke to make things interesting, and Garnett operating as the face of a new ownership group would undoubtedly excite fans in the Twin Cities that have a passion for the Timberwolves.