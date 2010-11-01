Kevin Garnett’s Signature Shoe: ANTA KG 1

11.01.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

If you have been wondering what Kevin Garnett‘s been wearing on his feet this season, look no further. Introducing the ANTA KG 1. After his deal with adidas came to an end this summer, KG switched over to the Chinese based brand and was given his own signature model. Although there is no plan for these to hit retail in the States, KG and Shaq left an autographed pair on the side of the road.

If you happen to be in Concord, Mass., at the intersection of Route 2 & Sudbury Road, let us know if they’re still there.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
