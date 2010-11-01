Kevin Garnett’s Signature Shoe: ANTA KG 1

If you have been wondering what Kevin Garnett‘s been wearing on his feet this season, look no further. Introducing the ANTA KG 1. After his deal with adidas came to an end this summer, KG switched over to the Chinese based brand and was given his own signature model. Although there is no plan for these to hit retail in the States, KG and Shaq left an autographed pair on the side of the road.
If you happen to be in Concord, Mass., at the intersection of Route 2 & Sudbury Road, let us know if they’re still there.
These shoes are the best shoes you can get if you orient your game around being 7ft and running your yap and/or barking non-stop at 6ft point guards, being a douchebag, or telling lil’ kids to go fuck themselves.
Get the white ones…cuz once you black you never go back…
y’all seeing what the Vikings are doing right now? Waiving Moss…? crazy…
I’m still laughing at the above comment (being a douchbag) ..lmao… KG is actually my favorite player but whoever that guys is might’ve nailed him dead on… As far as the shoe.. I’d wear’em if they were free… strictly for hooping…
The chinese r takn ova
wow……i actually drove my ass there for about an hour and half to see if its still there but its not….i’m pretty sure i found the exact spot too but damn…i’m tired and sleepy as hell right now……..
From Nike, to And 1, to adidas, to this???? That boy done lost his mind.