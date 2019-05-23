Kevin Hart Wouldn’t Bet Drake On 76ers-Raptors ‘Because He Doesn’t Pay’

05.22.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

When Kevin Hart is involved you can usually expect comedy, but he wasn’t quite as in the mood as he usually is during his appearance on Live with Ryan and Kelly. The reason being that Hart’s hometown 76ers had lost to Drake’s Raptors on a heartbreaking Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater.

When Kelly brought up the series she also mentioned Hart’s relationship with Drake and that’s when Hart went in on the famous rapper. Was he serious? Of course not, it’s Kevin Hart, but he did say he blames himself for the Raptors winning because he didn’t bet Drake on the series. He thinks had he bet on the 76ers to win the series they would have won, but stayed away because Drake doesn’t pay his debts in timely fashion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Drake
TAGSDrakekevin hartNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP