When Kevin Hart is involved you can usually expect comedy, but he wasn’t quite as in the mood as he usually is during his appearance on Live with Ryan and Kelly. The reason being that Hart’s hometown 76ers had lost to Drake’s Raptors on a heartbreaking Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater.

When Kelly brought up the series she also mentioned Hart’s relationship with Drake and that’s when Hart went in on the famous rapper. Was he serious? Of course not, it’s Kevin Hart, but he did say he blames himself for the Raptors winning because he didn’t bet Drake on the series. He thinks had he bet on the 76ers to win the series they would have won, but stayed away because Drake doesn’t pay his debts in timely fashion.