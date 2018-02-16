Kevin Hart Tells The Story Of The Time Heckling James Harden Went Terribly Wrong

02.16.18

NBA All-Star Weekend is always a fun weekend filled with parties, basketball and lots of celebrity sightings, but with All-Star in Los Angeles this weekend, all of that is taken to another level.

L.A. is home to the stars, so they don’t even have to leave their backyard to get to All-Star this year, which means you can almost guarantee courtside on Saturday and Sunday night will be filled with A-listers looking to be up close and personal with the action. Kevin Hart has long been a staple of All-Star Weekend, and this year is no different. As a former multiple time MVP of the Celebrity Game, Hart has put his skills on display before and there are few that mix it up courtside with players as much as the comedian and movie star.

We sat down with Kevin Hart in Los Angeles over the weekend as he kicked off his new #CourtSidekick contest with Mountain Dew Kickstart to discuss his basketball skill set, a dream starting five around him, his favorite players to get into it with while courtside, the time he heckled James Harden and it backfired on his beloved Sixers and why Joel Embiid can be a mega-star in the NBA.

