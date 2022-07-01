The Hawks Will Reportedly Trade Kevin Huerter To The Kings

The Atlanta Hawks have been quite busy this offseason, as the team swung a big trade to bring Dejounte Murray into the fold from the San Antonio Spurs, while reports have indicated that John Collins is very much available for trade. On Friday afternoon, word broke that another member of their rotation is on the way out of town.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, sharpshooting guard Kevin Huerter is on his way out of town. Wojnarowski reports that Huerter will head to the Sacramento Kings for a package that includes Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future lottery-protected first-round pick.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Kings are sending a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Hawks for Huerter, sources tell ESPN. Pick becomes Top 12 protected in 2025, and top 10 protected in 2026. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The report was confirmed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Can confirm @wojespn that the Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 1, 2022

The first-round pick the Hawks received is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12 in 2025, top-10 in 2026 and then turns into two seconds if it hasn’t conveyed yet. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 1, 2022

Huerter should be a snug fit for the Kings alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Between him and Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, it seems evident that Sacramento wants to put shooting around their two stars. As for the Hawks, there Holiday and Harkless are a pair of veterans who should be able to contribute if they stick around and get a shot to join the team’s rotation.

Huerter is about to enter the first year of a 4-year, $65 million extension he signed last offseason. The former first-round pick averaged 12.1 points per game last year while connecting on 38.9 percent of his attempts from three.