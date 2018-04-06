Kentucky Forward Kevin Knox Officially Declared For The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

With Alabama point guard Collin Sexton choosing to make the leap to the NBA on Friday, few high-profile decisions are left on the table when it comes to the projected lottery in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Just hours later, another talented prospect made the declaration that he will be signing with an agent and heading to the next level and, this time, it is Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox.

Knox posted a video on Twitter Friday afternoon announcing that he would leave Kentucky and officially declare for the NBA Draft.