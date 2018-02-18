Getty Image

Kevin Love has been in a better mood these past week or so despite his broken hand. He’s even been joking about his role as the “fall guy” for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love doesn’t get to participate in the All-Star Game because of injury for the second straight year, but he’s still out in Los Angeles enjoying the festivities. He spoke to the media on Saturday and opened up about the recent trades that rebooted the Cavaliers in a major way.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Love said it was “pretty apparent” that the team needed a major roster overhaul considering how things were going in the month-plus leading up to the trade deadline. Having struggled through the month of January, the Cavs faced very real prospects of not making the conference finals much less a fourth straight Finals trip. Now, after trading six players for four new ones, Cleveland appears back on track as a favorite in the East.