Kevin Love And Channing Frye Are Excited To Be Reunited In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers brought back a veteran from their 2016 title-winning squad on Saturday afternoon, as the team agreed to a deal with Channing Frye. The sharpshooting big man was traded at the deadline earlier this year in the move that brought George Hill to northeast Ohio, but now, Cleveland has a spot for him on its roster and decided to bring Frye back.

Frye was a crucial member on the championship squad, partly because he gave the team a big man who could stretch the floor and partly because he helped Kevin Love and LeBron James settle their differences once he came to town. Of course, James is no longer in town, as he decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

Love is still there, though, and seems awfully excited for Frye to be back in town, a sentiment that is shared by the familiar face returning to Cleveland.

