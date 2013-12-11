Kevin Love To Corey Brewer Give-And-Go Ends With A Boom

Kevin Love and Corey Brewer continued to show off their chemistry in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Pistons and Timberwolves. Instead of an outlet to the dunk, this time the pair works a pretty give-and-go off the inbounds.

Brewer inbounded the ball to Love, then stuttered one way before flashing towards the basket. Love slipped a quick bounce pass back to the cutting Brewer, who aggressively slammed it home.

