Kevin Love To Corey Brewer Give-And-Go Ends With A Boom

#GIFs
12.10.13 5 years ago

Kevin Love and Corey Brewer continued to show off their chemistry in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Pistons and Timberwolves. Instead of an outlet to the dunk, this time the pair works a pretty give-and-go off the inbounds.

Brewer inbounded the ball to Love, then stuttered one way before flashing towards the basket. Love slipped a quick bounce pass back to the cutting Brewer, who aggressively slammed it home.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSCorey BrewerDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifsKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP