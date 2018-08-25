Getty Image

No American sports league has been more open about issues related to mental health than the NBA. Kevin Love was one of the players to reveal last season that he struggled with anxiety, and others throughout the league followed suit in an effort to normalize speaking out about these issues instead of letting them linger.

There is still a stigma around mental illness and depression that makes people reticent to talk about it or seek out help. Big stars like Love being honest with reporters and fans about their issues is a huge step forward in this regard. Love was quoted in an in-depth piece by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan about mental health around the league. Love has been featured prominently in the pieces and revealed that he’s interested in helping others deal with mental health issues, too.