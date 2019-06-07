Getty Image

The Warriors have been riddled with injuries this postseason. Despite DeMarcus’ Cousins return in Game 2, Golden State has remained without Kevin Durant, who suffered a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Durant won’t play in Game 4 against the Raptors, which cast further doubt on whether he’ll return at all for the Finals. The Warriors, however, will get back Klay Thompson after he missed Game 3 with a hamstring strain.

But by far the biggest surprise is the apparent return of Kevon Looney, who was previously ruled of the remainder of the postseason after suffering a fractured collarbone against Toronto in Game 2. Yet head coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to tip off that Looney had been re-evaluated and, in a major turn of events, is set to play in Game 4 on Friday night.